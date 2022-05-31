Dorothy Faye Cosper Alexander, 86, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. She was born December 9, 1935 to Willie Albert and Ruby Jewel Bounds Cosper. Dorothy "Dot" as everyone called her, was a feisty spirit and full of character. She retired from AT&T and then worked for the Justice Court of New Albany for nine years. She loved to work and stay busy, but her love above all else was her children and grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Services for Mrs. Dot will be Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 11:00am at United Funeral Service with Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 1 from 6pm till 8pm also at United. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by one daughter, RayAnn Harrison (Walt), one son, Alan Alexander, one sister-in-law, who is more like a sister, Linda Cosper, and three grandchildren, Sonny Harrison, Alex Harrison, and Kylie Harrison. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Raymond Alexander, and one brother Billy Cosper. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be sent to First Baptist Church of New Albany, MS or Beds for Kids c\o First Baptist Church.
