Kingley S. Andrews, 84, longtime Aurora IL resident was called home to the Lord on Friday, July 22, 2022. Kingley was born in New Albany, Mississippi on January 24, 1938. Kingley is survived by his sons Steven Andrews (Mary) of York, PA, and David Andrews (Mary) of Red Lion, PA; his grandchildren: Melissa Gilliss (Robbie) of York, PA and Matthew Andrews of San Diego, CA; his great grandchildren: Kingley, Mea, and Luke Gilliss. In addition, he is survived by his sister-in-law Arlene Kowalczyk of West End, NC, brother-in-law Kevin Kowalczyk of Woodridge, IL, and his loving companion, Marilyn Harris of Aurora, IL. Kingley was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years Kathleen (Kowalczyk), and his parents Charlie and Janet (Bailey) Andrews.Kingley was a longtime letter carrier in Aurora, retiring in 1992. Known by his Post Office comrades as Mississip, he was well liked by the residents on his routes, particularly in Beau Ridge where he was belovingly known as "George." Kingley shared a passion for buying and selling antiques and collectibles with his parents for many years. While it became an enjoyable hobby for him, he also cherished the many friendships made over the years selling at flea markets and antique malls in Illinois and Mississippi. A talented athlete, Kingley played amateur baseball for the Comets in Aurora, IL. He enjoyed playing in Aurora softball leagues and continued to play pick-up basketball into his 60's. He also enjoyed coaching his sons in Aurora Baseball and was at his best shagging fly balls with his boys. Most recently he enjoyed a competitive game of wiffle ball with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, who will forever revere him. Our "Kingdaddy" was loved by all those that his life touched. His infectious humor was enjoyed by his family, many friends, coworkers, and even strangers that he encountered. He was the ultimate impressionist too and loved "dressing up" for the party; and was always the life of the party. Kingley enjoyed live music and had an affinity for dancing, often being the first and last one on the dance floor. He could really "cut a rug!" A celebration of life service will take place at 4:00 pm on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to your local SPCA chapter in honor of Kingley, who was very fond of animals.
