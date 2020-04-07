Gary Thomas "Tommy" Ash, 67, realized the promise of his faith and met his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence in Potts Camp, Mississippi, where he was born and raised. He was married to the former Sandra Kay Gadd Ash for 48 years. He was employed by Turfmaster of Memphis, TN, for the past twenty years. He was an active, faithful member of First Baptist Church in Potts Camp. Tommy leaves behind his wife; two daughters, Susan Ash and Stephanie Ash Gregg; a son-in-law, David Gregg; two grandchildren, Olivia Paige Ash and Peyton Thomas Rodgers; step-grandchildren Dylan Gregg and Britni Deluca; and four step-great-grandchildren. He also leaves 2 brothers, Johnny Ash and Clay Ash; 3 sisters, June Huey, Carole Minor, and Gale Stanton; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ike Ash, Jr. and Etoyle Ash; and 3 sisters, Sue Burchette, Dianne Tapley, and Rita Elliott. First and foremost, Tommy loved God, his family, and his church. He never met a stranger and had a love for others that radiated from him anywhere he went. Tommy loved sports and never missed his grandson's games. He looked forward to any excuse to socialize. He also loved to hunt and fish, but only as another excuse to get together with buddies. No matter where he went or what he was doing, Tommy managed to find a way to tell others about his salvation and the love of Christ. This is the legacy that will live well past his lifetime. Visitation and services will be held outdoors at Tommy and Sandra's home at 1617 Bethany Road on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Those who wish to bring lawn chairs are welcome. A private burial will be held at Bethany Church. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge of Arrangements.
