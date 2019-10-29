Lawrence Darrel Beard, 85, died at home October 18 in Collierville, TN after an extended illness. He was born in Poolville, MS on November 2, 1933. He leaves behind a loving family. Lawrence served in the 82nd Airborne. He retired after 38 years with Bell South as an HVAC technician. He was a Master Mason and a Shriner. Lawrence and wife Becky were charter members of Asbury United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at Memorial Park in Memphis on Thursday October 24 from 1:30-3:30 with funeral services after. Visitation will also be held Friday October 25 from 11-1 at United Funeral Home in New Albany, MS with graveside services after. Full obituary at www.memorialparkfuneralandcemetery.com
Breaking
-
62°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Tonight
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: October 29, 2019 @ 5:50 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.