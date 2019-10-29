Lawrence Beard

Lawrence Darrel Beard, 85, died at home October 18 in Collierville, TN after an extended illness. He was born in Poolville, MS on November 2, 1933. He leaves behind a loving family. Lawrence served in the 82nd Airborne. He retired after 38 years with Bell South as an HVAC technician. He was a Master Mason and a Shriner. Lawrence and wife Becky were charter members of Asbury United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at Memorial Park in Memphis on Thursday October 24 from 1:30-3:30 with funeral services after. Visitation will also be held Friday October 25 from 11-1 at United Funeral Home in New Albany, MS with graveside services after. Full obituary at www.memorialparkfuneralandcemetery.com

