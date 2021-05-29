Marlin Wayne Beaty was born June 23, 1952 to Marlin William Beaty and Clara Owen Rittenhouse Beaty in Helena, Arkansas. He was married to Tina Davis Martin Beaty and worked for Master Bilt for 17 years as a CNC Operator. He attended the Jamison Grove Non-Denominational Church and was a Veteran in the U.S. Marines. He was survived by his wife: Tina Davis Martin Beaty of Dumas, MS; one son: Brian Beaty (Heather) of New Albany, MS; two daughters: Kerri Skelton (Mike) of Holly Springs, MS, Kimberly Beaty, of Hickory Flat, MS; two step-sons: Chad Martin of New Albany, MS, Brent Martin of New Albany, MS; one step-daughter: Brittany Williams (David) of Pleasant Ridge Community; two brothers: Billy Beaty of Ripley, MS, Dennis Beaty of Shady Grove Community; two sisters: Wanda Wilson (John) of Ashland, MS, Linda Griffith of Blue Mountain, MS; nineteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Danny Beaty. Marlin went home to be with the Lord at the age of 68 at his home in Dumas, Mississippi on May 28, 2021. His visitation will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. His services will be Wednesday, June 2 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: David Williams, Mike Skelton, Chris Chambers, Jeremy Wilson, Ricky Gann, Chad Martin. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
