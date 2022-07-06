Jerry McClain Black, 68, of New Albany and formerly of Moorhead, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Jerry was born March 6, 1954, in Sunflower County, to Billy and Sarah Watkins Black. He worked his entire life in the produce business, transportation, and owned Quality Produce in Cleveland prior to retiring five years ago. Jerry was a hard-working man with great values, dignity, and the highest level of integrity. He was very kindhearted and had a great sense of humor. Jerry loved his family with all his heart, and he considered his children as his greatest accomplishment in life. He loved spending time with family and playing dominoes. Jerry was a member of Grace Point Church of God in New Albany. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Sarah Black and one son, Scotty McClain Black. Jerry is survived by his four children, Jennifer Black of Hollandale, Beth Black of Cleveland, Jacob Black of Ashland, and Joshua (Morgan) Black of New Albany; two brothers, Randy (Patricia) Black of Booneville and Dale Black of New Albany; nine grandchildren, Bailey Black, Ashton Nichols, Mariam Murphree, Grayson Phillips, Macie Black, Cyrus Black, Dustin Black, Terra Black Tittle, and Cody Roberts; and six great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Burton Funeral Home in Indianola. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. James Wells officiating. Burial will follow in Moorhead Cemetery. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.
