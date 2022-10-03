New Albany — Isaac Bracero, 57, was united with Christ in Heaven on Wednesday, September 28,2022. He was born November 14, 1964 in Islip, New York to Alejandrina Franco Bracero and the late Isaac Bracero. He was an operations manager for Wal- Mart Distribution Center and a retired service member of the United States Navy. He loved his family. He was a leader, a doer and took care of people, especially his family. He was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He loved his church and work families. He enjoyed the outdoors, from cookouts with his family and friends, to playing golf, which he enjoyed teaching to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed all sports, specifically Alabama football, New York Giants football, New York Yankees baseball, and New York Ranger hockey. He was a very loved husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be missed by all who loved him. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m, funeral service at 11:00 with a luncheon to follow Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Tupelo with Pastor David MacKain officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Olivia Bracero; his birth mother, Alejandrina Bracero; four sons, Nicholas Bracero (Ariel), Wesley Bracero (Brittany), Dillon Bracero and Jarod Bracero; sisters, Yolanda Bracero, Carmen Carroll (Francis), Maria Nicol and Mary Lanzarone (Bob); a brother, Joseph Cruz (Sue); and grandchildren: Colby Bracero, Easton Rohling, Carter Bracero, Brody Bracero, Brennen Bracero, and Averie Bracero. He was preceded in death by his birth father, a sister, Milagros Bracero, and his foster parents, Emilio and Nadia Cruz, whom he called mom and dad, who raised and loved him.

