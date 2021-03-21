- Gerald Wayne Branyan, 71, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. He was born September 27, 1949 to William Kyle Branyan and Zena Clark Branyan. He was a retired truck driver. A service for Mr. Branyan will be on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 beginning at Noon. A visitation will be from 11am till start of the service at Noon. Both the service and visitation will be held at United Funeral Service, with Chaplain Monica Mosby officiating. He is survived by his wife, Janice Elaine McCarty Branyan, one daughter, Cathy Stepter (Ron) of Hernando, MS, one son Kevin Branyan (Stacey) of Hernando, MS, and five grandchildren, Taylor Branyan, Alyssa Branyan, Thomas Branyan, Keith Stepter, and Kylan Stepter. He is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Mitchell Branyan. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements
