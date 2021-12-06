Geneva McNutt Brooks 93, passed away on Sunday, December 05, 2021 at the Union County Health & Rehab. She had worked at Reed's shoe dept. for years and she may not have been able to remember your name but she could remember your shoe size. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Gloster Street Church of Christ and she loved her church family. She had been a member of the Church of Christ since 1940. Funeral services will be at Gloster Street Church of Christ on Tuesday, December 07, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Chad Ramsey and Bro. Donny Hamblin officiating. Burial will be in the Gentry Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her children, Travis Eugene "Gene" Brooks II (Sandy), Sheree Walden (David), and Kevon Brooks; grandchildren, Carrey Brooks, John Brooks Belue (Brittney), Chris Walden and Sydney Brooks; great-grandchildren, Emma Kate Belue, Brady Edlemon, Treston Belue, Mason Glidewell and Mahle Cathryn Walden; sisters, Dianne Bullock (Wayne), Josephine Gibson; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Bettie White McNutt; her husband, Travis Eugene Brooks; brother, Donald McNutt; sister, Joyce McNutt; grandson, Luke Austin Brooks and brother-in-law, Charles Ray Gibson; sister-in-law, Carol Ann McNutt. Pallbearers will be Terry McBrayer, Steve McBrayer, Burt Griffin, Kendall Bullock, Ray Gibson, Jerry Gullett, Chip Gibson and Gentry Gibson. Visitation will be at Gloster Street Church of Christ from noon until service time @ 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.