David Ray Brownlee, 68, departed from this life on Monday, January 10, 2022, at his home in Dallas, Texas after a long illness. He was born December 29, 1953 to Ray Brownlee and Marjorie Strawn Brownlee in New Albany, Mississippi. David graduated from Myrtle High School and attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College. He spent four years active service as an aviation mechanic and two years reserves in the U. S. Navy. He completed several tours on an aircraft carrier and was honorably discharged in 1979. He spent many years farming, working in industry and was a retired machinist with O'Neil Steel in Memphis, TN. He retained his love of aviation, owned an ultra-light airplane, attended airplane mechanic training and earned his pilot license. He was an avid animal lover. He is survived by; Nadalyn Miller, life partner, of Dallas, TX, two sisters, Anne Brownlee (David) Gullick, of Myrtle, MS, and Janice Brownlee, of Ecru, MS, two nephews, Kyle Gullick, Collierville, TN and Martin Brownlee, McKenzie, TN, one niece Danielle Brownlee, McKenzie, TN, and his step-mother, Barbara Brownlee of Myrtle, MS.; Honorary grandchildren: Faith, Nevaeh, and Kennedy Joplin; Colson, Lily and Rickie Sue Carlisle; all of Southaven, MS. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Marjorie Brownlee; and two brothers Bill Brownlee and Jim Brownlee. A service will be held on March 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at National Cemetery in Memphis TN. A memorial service will be held on March 19, 2022 at at 2:00p.m. at Old Oak Grove Baptist Church in Myrtle, MS. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.