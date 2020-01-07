Reverend Frank Donaldson Caperton Sr., age 85, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer's. Memorial services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at McKenzie First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was born August 31, 1934 in Vardaman, Mississippi to John Donaldson and Jessie Kate Terry Caperton. He was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany, Mississippi, Class of 1953. He attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. Following a medical discharge, he graduated from Mississippi State University. After working in the Columbus, Mississippi school system for three years, he answered the call to ministry. He attended Memphis Theological Seminary and Texas Christian University before being ordained October 28, 1963 as a Cumberland Presbyterian minister. He pastored churches in Brunswick, TN, Ovilla, TX, Huntsville, AL, Milan, TN, Union City, TN, Loudon, TN, Camden, TN, McKenzie, TN, and Bradford, TN. On August 26, 1956, he married Julia Shannon McMillin who survives. Also surviving are daughter, Julie (Tim) Knight, son, Don Caperton, and son, Joe (Amanda) Caperton. Grandchildren: Maggie (Lewis) Clarke, Lucy Hale, Kirby Knight, Jessie Caperton, Davis Caperton, Cole Caperton, and Grace Caperton. Great grandchildren: Glenys Clarke and Lula Clarke. Sister, Grace (Jim) Sowell, sister, Diane (Terrell) Barefoot, and many nieces and nephews. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home (731) 885-1033
