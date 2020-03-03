Dorothy Grey Sparks Catlette, 101, of Inverness, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at South Sunflower County Hospital. Ms. Catlette, affectionately known as Ducky, was born September 12, 1918 in Merigold to William Walter Sparks, Sr. and Gladys Goff Sparks. She was a graduate of Inverness High School. After high school, she attended Grenada College, and later attended the University of Mississippi where she was a Delta Gamma. After Ole Miss, Ducky attended Miss Wylie's Office Training School in Memphis. Once she completed business training, Ducky returned to Inverness and became the secretary at Inverness High School. In later years, she worked for Van Cleve Insurance Agency, and Indianola Production Credit. She was a member of Inverness United Methodist Church, where she served many years as the pastor's secretary, and also served as treasurer of UMW. In 2007, Ducky was named Citizen of the Year by the Inverness Chamber of Commerce. She was the town historian of Inverness, since she was the oldest citizen. Ducky always said, "I love my family, love my church, love my school, love my town, and I love living, but I am not afraid of dying." She was preceded in death by her parents, W.W. and Gladys Sparks; husband, Richard Gordon Catlette; sister, Jessie Sparks Hutson; and brother, Walter William Sparks, Jr. Ducky leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Dorothy Grey Wilson of Placerville, California, Susan Sparks Jones and her husband Nicky of Inverness, and Lynn Madden and her husband Frank of New Albany; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves caregiver and friend, Mary Jones, and special friend, Bettye Ann Nichols, her two best friends for the last three years. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Inverness United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 pm at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Inverness with Rev. Allen King officiating. Burton Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Inverness United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.burtonfuneralhome.net
