Robert Eugene "Bob" Clement, 82, died on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born April 21, 1940 in Gulfport, MS to the late Carl and Anna Green Clement. He graduated from Moss Point High School in 1958. He was a retired retail manager, having worked for Wal-Mart and for other retail stores. He was a member of Bethlehem Church in New Albany, where he loved attending the Jim Jennings Sunday School Class. He loved golf, both playing and watching it. He was a big Ole Miss fan and enjoyed watching any sport, especially anything his grandchildren or great grandchildren played. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Audrey Nell Jennings Clement; two daughters, Rhonda Clement and Beth Basil (Mickey); a brother Jerry Clement (Charlotte); two grandchildren, Katie Dorrough (Jeremy) and Will Basil (Lindsey); and three great grandchildren, Rylan Basil, Paisley Basil and Hatcher Dorrough. Visitation will be at Bethlehem Church in New Albany on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 1:00p.m. until 3:00p.m. with funeral services at 3:00p.m. Dr. Jeff Lawrence and Bro. Brownie Tohill will officiate. Burial will be at Enterprise Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Pallbearers will be Will Basil, Jeremy Dorrough, Ashley Russell, Ryan Russell, John Garrett, Bo Garrett and Drew Garrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Jennings, Jim Jennings, Larry McQuary, Danny Jarvis and Eddie Smith. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.untiedfuneralservice.com
