On Sunday, March 7, 2021 Lorita Robbins Davis, age 89, passed peacefully from this earthly life at the Pine Cottage, Winston County Nursing Home, in Louisville, MS to her heavenly home. She received her heavenly healing in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A graveside service was held on Thursday, March 11th at 2:00 P.M. at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Union County, MS. Rev. Jason Pilcher, pastor of Bethel Baptist Church, officiated. Mrs. Davis was born on December 13, 1931 in Union County, MS to Hubert and Mamie Gafford Robbins. After graduation from high school she began working in the furniture manufacturing business. In March, 1979 Lorita married Levois Davis and moved to Albertville, AL. Lorita and her husband owned and operated commercial greenhouses until his death. Mrs. Davis was raised in both the Methodist and Baptist faiths. At the time of her death she was a member of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Albertville, AL. In 2005 her failing health caused her to move from a nursing home in Alabama to Louisville, MS to be near her family. Lorita never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed by her family and countless others who came across her earthly path. Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her parents; her infant brother Benjamin Robbins; her husband Levois Davis; her sister Christine Robbins Rutledge; a great niece Katherine Christine Overstreet; and a great nephew Bryson Hayes Overstreet. Lorita is survived by her one niece Charlsie (Hal) Overstreet of Louisville, MS. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Charley Rutledge of Louisville. Her legacy is carried on by her great nephew Jeff Rutledge Overstreet and wife Rebekah of Hernando, MS. She will be greatly missed by her great nephews, Brannan Houston Overstreet and Brady Rutledge Overstreet and a great niece, Berkeley Kate Overstreet. One of her greatest joys was being Aunt Rita to all of them and they always brought a smile to her face. Pallbearers were Brad Willard, Hubbard Willard, Britt Willard, Jason Willard, Hal Overstreet and Jeff Overstreet. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Porter Funeral Home of Louisville, MS was entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To sign the guestbook, please go to www.porterfuneralhome.net.
