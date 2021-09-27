Linda D. Edwards, 74, passed away September 24, 2021. Mrs. Edwards was a funeral director and was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil D. Edwards, III. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Decker of Jackson, TN and Kammie Patillo of Drummonds, TN; son, Wayne Dye of Drummonds, TN; sister, Ann Rule of Litchfield, ME; brother, Hugh Dodds of Euless, TX; one grandchild. The family will receive friends Friday (Oct 1) at the Munford Chapel from 9:00am until the service at 11:00am. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Barton, AR. The family asks any memorials be made to the American Red Cross (redcross.org). Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel (901) 837-0123 MunfordFuneralHome.com

