Donna Adeline Elliot, 96, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Sunshine Inn Assisted Living in Myrtle, MS. She was born in Springfield, MO, January 1,1923 to the late Donald and Greta Ruff. She attended Hillcrest Baptist Church since the time she moved to Mississippi. She loved children and animals and she loved the caregivers at Sunshine. She was a laboratory Technician in the medical field. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1pm at Versailles Cemetery in Versailles, MO. She is survived by her cousins, Donald Dabney (Teresa) of New Albany, Linwood Dabney (Carletta) of New Bern, NC and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Donald Elliott. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to First Choice Center for Woman at 723 Coulter Drive New Albany, MS 38652. For guest registry and online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
