Milton Elmo Simmons, age 78, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022. Born on August 29, 1943, in Myrtle, Mississippi, he was the son of Olga (Fooshee) and St. Elmo Simmons. Milton was preceded in death by his parents and brothers William Dan Simmons, Samuel Allen Simmons, and Charles Lee Simmons. He is survived by his loving wife Deborah M. (Bolte) Greenberg-Simmons; his daughters Milissa Simmons and Carrie (Jeffrey) Sahagun; step children Julie Greenberg, Lawrence Greenberg, Rebecca Greenberg, Janet (Wayne) Keadle, Rita (Christopher) Moynihan; his grandchildren: Hailey Greenberg, Samuel Greenberg, Tucker Keadle, Brock Keadle, Madyson Keadle, Layla Keadle, Chase Moynihan and Curren Moynihan; great grandchildren: Kaya Israel and Eli Israel; his sister Dorothy Ann "Dottie" Simmons Wells, and other dear family members and friends. Milton graduated from Myrtle High School, Myrtle, Mississippi and Delta University. He went through basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia after joining the Army in 1966. Upon completing Army Officer Candidate School, he was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington State. Milton was then sent to Vietnam in January 1968. Due to his distinguished service with the 1st Cavalry Division, 7th Cavalry, Milton earned the Silver Star, the Bronze Star with oak leaf cluster, the Air Medal, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm, and several others for valorous action and gallantry in 1968. Upon discharge, he moved to Ketchikan, Alaska where he lived for many years. He served with the Alaska National Guard and owned the Alaska Bar and Lighthouse Grocery. Later, Milton worked full time with the National Guard and moved to Juneau and then Anchorage where he eventually retired from military service. In 1994 Milton moved to Altamonte Springs, Florida where he was a business owner. Milton was an avid hunter, fisherman, basketball player and golfer. He loved all sports and was a big supporter of his grandchildren's sporting and music events.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.