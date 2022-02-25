Mable Lorene Brewer Erwin, 96, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at her residence in New Albany. She was born in Union County to Henry Clay "Jake" Brewer and Ora Milly Wiseman Brewer. She was retired from Futorian/Mohasco and was a member of New Albany Church of Christ. She enjoyed working in the yard and really enjoyed traveling, when she was able. She was loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Minister Johnny Burkhart officiating. Burial will be at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Cotton Plant. She is survived by two daughters, Shelley Erwin Adams (Melvin) and Maria Erwin Ormon (Paul); a son, Charles Anthony Erwin; nine grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Pauline Wiseman and Velma South; and three brothers, Van Brewer, Mason Brewer and Billy Brewer. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
