Coy Anthony Fitts,61, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Baptist Hospice- Golden Triangle in Columbus, Mississippi. He was born March 20, 1961 in Pontotoc County to Marion Lynn Fitts and the late, Wanda Foster Fitts. Coy graduated from Myrtle Attendance Center, Northeast Community College and Ole Miss. He starred on his high school basketball and baseball teams. He loved baseball statistics, both college and pro. He enjoyed traveling with his family and working on old trucks. He enjoyed keeping up with his talented family, including his children playing XC, track and baseball and participating in theater, and his grandson playing football and soccer and his nephews playing baseball. Most of his working career was spent in trucking management, most recently working at Big M as night manager. He was a Christian and a member of Glenfield Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022. with Bro. Jerry Lowery officiating. All times are at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Oak Forest Memorial Cemetery in Pontotoc County. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by his father and step-mother, Shirley; two daughters, Ashley Lineberry (Nick) of Blue Springs and Ellie Fitts of New Albany; two sons, Adam Fitts (Kimberly) of New Albany and Austin Fitts (Laney) of Nashville, TN; three brothers, Daniel Fitts of Hoover, AL, Larry Fitts of Hickory Flat, MS and Martin Fitts of Royal Palm Beach, FL; and three grandsons, Hudson and Ryder Lineberry and Cason Fitts. He was preceded in death by his mother and a sister, Gina Fitts Crumpton. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
