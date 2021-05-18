NEW ALBANY -- Sarah Fitzgerald, 84, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday 19, 2021 at 3pm at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be at 1pm-3pm United Funeral Service.

