Gloria Jean Floyd Brandon, 80, died peacefully at her home, in Starkville, Miss., on February 14, 2022. Gloria Jean was born on a farm in rural Union County, Miss., to Cecil Roosevelt Floyd and Audrey Bell Floyd. Upon being graduated from Center High School, in New Albany, Miss., Gloria Jean entered Blue Mountain College, in 1959, where she majored in English education. She began teaching classes in high school English, in New Albany, in 1961. After she moved with her family to Clarksdale, Miss., in 1974, she continued to teach high school English and vocational communication classes in the local high schools and at Coahoma Community College. In 1985 Gloria Jean obtained a master's degree in education administration from Delta State University. Prior to her retirement, in 1998, she spent her entire career working as a high school and community college English instructor and education administrator. Gloria Jean is survived by her son, Stephen Alan Brandon and wife, Liz, of Jackson, Miss.; daughter, Lisa Carole McReynolds and husband, Bobby, of Starkville; sister, Pat Pickens, and husband Charlie, of Falkner, Miss.; and grandchildren, Presley Anne Flowers, Audrey Brandon McReynolds, Samantha Erin McReynolds, and Sydney Elise McReynolds, all of Starkville. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Hembree Brandon; her sister, Mary Sue Floyd Pannell; and her brothers, Jack, Derrell, and Ferrell Floyd. Memorials may be made to the Methodist Children's Homes, Batson Children's Hospital, both of Jackson, or any children's charity. Announcements of an informal celebration of Gloria Jean's life, to be held in Starkville, will be provided later to family and friends. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
