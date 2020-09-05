Longtime Memphis Attorney, Lewis K. Garrison, Sr., passed away on September 2, 2020, at the age of 88, following an extended illness. He was born July 9, 1932, in New Albany, Mississippi to his late parents, Billy Ervin Garrison and Edna (Kuykendall) Garrison. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Mr. Garrison was a graduate of the University of Mississippi and the University of Memphis School of Law. He was a member of Germantown Baptist Church for a number of years where he served as Trustee. In recent years, he moved his membership to Bellevue Baptist Church, where he was active until he became ill. Mr. Garrison was a practicing attorney in the Memphis area for 59 years. He represented numerous cases throughout his career, notably the 1999 conspiracy trial involving the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. The trial was the subject of many books and articles, including national media interviews. He was counsel for the SCLC Memphis Chapter. Mr. Garrison was a member of the American Bar Association, Tennessee Bar Association, American Trial Lawyers Association, and Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association. He is listed in the Who's Who in American Law and admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court and Tennessee Court of Appeals. He is survived by his children, Cheri DelBrocco (Dave) of Memphis, Carla Bing (Rick) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Lewis K. Garrison, Jr. of Oakland, Tennessee, and Jennifer Klank (Ed) of Memphis; three grandchildren, Rick Bing, Jr., Angela DelBrocco, and Caroline Klank; a sister, Sandra Garner (Ben) of Franklin, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Linda Carrington of Jefferson, Georgia and Grady Sue Garrison of New Albany, Mississippi. The funeral service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the chapel at Memphis Funeral Home Bartlett, Tennessee (N. Germantown Road) with visitation from 1:00-2:00. In accordance with covid restrictions, the family respectfully asks that all visitors and attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the charity of choice.
