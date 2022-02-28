- Peacefully and surrounded by her family, our mother, Jo Ann Glidewell, 93, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at her home in New Albany, MS. She was born November 5, 1928 to Lester and Frances McMillen. She was a long-time member of Keownville Baptist Church. Lovingly known as "Mama Jo," she spent most of her time in the kitchen where she created delicious meals to share with her friends and family. She was famous for her Christmas sugar cookies and her delicious chicken and dressing. She was a young entrepreneur in the food industry, owning her first restaurant called JoAnn's in downtown Aurora, Ill. After relocating to Mississippi later in life she became the cafeteria manager at New Albany High School, where she enjoyed serving the students and teachers for many years until her final retirement in 2000. She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Bauer (Jerry), Kay Chism (Curtis); one step-daughter Frankie Tutor (Pat); one sister Dorothy Plant (Wayne); her twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and twelve great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 20 years Bill Glidewell; her two beloved daughters JoLynn Lampley and JoNell Casey; two sisters, Mary Leggett and Ruth Wicks and one brother, James McMillen. Please join us in celebrating her life on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 2:00p.m. at United Funeral Service with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:00a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jason Bauer, Cameron Akers, Loden Bolen, Luke Bolen, Jackson Hill, and Jeb Bolen. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
