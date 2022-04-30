William Carson "Skebo" Grisham, 73, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County in New Albany. He was born August 20, 1948 in New Albany to his late parents, Louis and Clara Mae Robbins Grisham. He was one of the original co-owners and operators of Riddle Heating and Air. He was an avid outdoorsman and dearly loved his family and friends. Funeral services will be 1:00p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Trisha McMillen Grisham; one daughter, Sunni Grisham Brown; two sons, Sketer Grisham and W.C. Grisham (Darla); two sisters, Kay Browning and Jeanette Cook (Walter); two brothers, Carl "Bill" Grisham (Linda) and Hugh Grisham; seven grandchildren: Ryli Brown McQuary (Hunter), William Garrett "Rett" Brown (Samantha), Bowen Michael Brown, Carter Austin Brown, Carson Darlene Grisham, Daylen Rose Grisham and Mia Martin Grisham; and four great grandchildren: Arden Marie McQuary, Rowan Grace McQuary, Gracie Reed Brown and Ella Jo Brown. Pallbearers will be Scott Maxey, Butch McMillen, Kevin Brown, Jamie Riddle, Ted Swords, Jason Morris, Bo Hill and Clinton Smith. Visitation will be Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 4:00p.m. and 7:00p.m. at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
