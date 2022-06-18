On June 16, 2022, Wanda Jean Harmon Grubbs was welcomed with open arms by her Lord and Savior. She was born March 2, 1934 to Lagrone and Carrie E. Harmon. She graduated from Center High School and then studied at Northeast MS Junior College where she majored in journalism and wrote and named the Beacon News Paper. She then studied and obtained her bachelors degree in education and journalism at MS State College for Women in Columbus. After teaching school, she later worked at MS Chemical Corp. in New Albany as office manager and retired from there after 31 years of service. An avid gardener, she loved working in her yard, watching her birds and growing beautiful flowers. Crocheting was a favorite pastime as she would enjoy making projects and sharing her handiwork with others. She had a determining spirit and a wonderful sense of humor. Her most beloved joys in life were times spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of New Albany Presbyterian Church. She is survived by two daughters, Susan Lofton (Steven) and Holly Tidwell (Paul); a daughter-in-law, Debbie Hall; eight grandchildren, Ben Hall (Christy), Amber Pickens (Jeran), Whitney Harris (Jaco), Reid Hall, Carson Hall, Matthew Tidwell, Jacob Tidwell and Luke Tidwell; four great grandchildren, Piper Hall, Cari Etta Pickens, Colby Pickens, and Bowen Pickens She was preceded in death by her parents and a beloved son, Robert "Bobby" Hall. A special thanks to Encompass and Sanctuary Hospice groups, as well as her special caregivers, Michelle Graham, Sandy Johnson and Gwen Brown. Funeral services will be at 3:00p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022 with a visitation from 1:00p.m. until service time. Bro. William Everett, Bro. David Lamen and Bro. Stephen Ewing will officiate. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
