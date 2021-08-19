Laura Mae Dillard Hall, 74, died Wednesday, August 18, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. She was born June 27, 1947, in Union County to Jefferson Joel Dillard and Syble Franklin Dillard. She was self-employed prior to retirement. There will be a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 20, at Bethel Cemetery with Bro. Caleb Willard officiating. She is survived by her husband: Billy Gene Hall; 1 daughter: Lori Hall of Paducah, KY.; 1 son: Billy Dean Hall (Lisa) of Union County; 1 sister: Bonnie Faye Dillard; 1 brother: Jeffrey Joel Hall; 3 grandchildren: Brandi McWhirter, Casey Sanford, and Taylor Droke; and 2 great-grandchildren: Hayden McWhirter and Jace Sanford. She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 brother: Dean Dillard. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.