Laura Mae Dillard Hall, 74, died Wednesday, August 18, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. She was born June 27, 1947, in Union County to Jefferson Joel Dillard and Syble Franklin Dillard. She was self-employed prior to retirement. There will be a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 20, at Bethel Cemetery with Bro. Caleb Willard officiating. She is survived by her husband: Billy Gene Hall; 1 daughter: Lori Hall of Paducah, KY.; 1 son: Billy Dean Hall (Lisa) of Union County; 1 sister: Bonnie Faye Dillard; 1 brother: Jeffrey Joel Hall; 3 grandchildren: Brandi McWhirter, Casey Sanford, and Taylor Droke; and 2 great-grandchildren: Hayden McWhirter and Jace Sanford. She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 brother: Dean Dillard. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

