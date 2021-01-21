Donnis Wayne Harkness, 76, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at his home in Blue Mountain, MS. He was born on February 15, 1944, to David (D.E.) and Rebecca Davis Harkness in Pontotoc, MS. Donnis was a veteran of the Mississippi National Guard. He was employed with Delta Pen Air Tool and Dye Company for 34 years. He was a member of Academy Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School. He was a big Ole Miss Basketball and Football Fan. A Graveside Service will be at 11:00 AM Friday January 22, 2021, at Academy Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Earl Barron officiating. Donnis is survived by his wife: Sybil Joyce Goudelock Harkness of Blue Mountain, MS; two sons: Bryan Harkness (Tina) of Etta, MS, Chris Harkness of Pontotoc, MS; three daughters: Amy Norwood (Dewayne) of Pontotoc, MS, Donna Manning (Steve) of Blue Springs, MS, Pam Young of Redding Beach, FL; two sisters: Swanda Foster of Ecru, MS, Martha Tate of Pontotoc, MS; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter: Joy Hancock; one sister: Ann Simmons; four brothers: James, Leighton, Ross, Lynn Harkness; and one grandson: Jerry Scott. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Academy Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy for the Harkness Family may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.