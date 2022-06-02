Marla Wilson Harshberger passed away suddenly May 31, 2022 as a result of an automobile accident at the age of 54. She was born September 9, 1967 in Memphis TN. Marla graduated from West Union High School and Attended the University of Mississippi for two years where she played varsity basketball. She continued her education at the Baptist School of Nursing and received a BSN from Union University. She completed her MBA from Western Governors University in 2017. Marla was employed as an account executive at Spring Valley Hospice in Tupelo. Marla is survived by her husband of 23 years Martin Harshberger also of Tupelo. She is also survived by her parents Clyde and Julia Wilson of Potts Camp MS, a brother Malcolm Wilson of Memphis TN and sister Sherry Tyer of New Albany MS as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Marla loved and was close to her three stepdaughters, Stacy Boehm of Doylestown PA, Stephanie Pino of Ligonier PA, and Marci Harshberger of Waterford CT. She as a unique person that took great pleasure working with the elderly and saw hospice as a true calling. She loved her work, she loved her job, and she loved life. She had a constant positive attitude and was the center of attention any time she entered a room. She was bright, funny, caring, loving, and lived life to the fullest. As evidenced by the outpouring of support and comfort she will be missed by many. Marla was a great example of a life well lived. She was a Christian in the truest sense and believed than giving was better than receiving. She never met a stranger and made everyone that knew her feel special. She lived her life by I Timothy 6:12 Fight the good fight of the faith. Take hold of the eternal life to which you were called and about which you made the good confession in the presence of many witnesses. A celebration of life will be held at the United Funeral Service in New Albany MS on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 2:00p.m. with Dr. Jeff Lawrence and Bro. Larry Harrison officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00am till the start of the service at 2:00, also at United. Pallbearers will be Jacob Wilson, Henry Fair, Randy Beckworth, Will Ford, Keith Cooper, Steven Farr, Carl Bartin, and Ruben Doty. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Tupelo Humane Society in her memory. Marla was a lifelong supporter of animal causes.
