John Andrew Herrington, 41, of Flat Rock, NC went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his new home. He was born in Hines Hospital, Jackson, Mississippi. Graduated from Neuse Baptist Christian School in Raleigh, NC where he played soccer and basketball. He was a loving caregiver to his parents, Chaplain Al and Joan Herrington of Flat Rock, NC and his life was marked by constant Christian Service and Sacrifice. John worked with his dad, Chaplain Al, who is a master craftsman beekeeper and helped with his parent's business, Bibles and Bees. Psalm19:10, Proverbs 16:23-24, Proverbs 24:13-14. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Joy Martin (Dan) of Tennessee; a brother, Mark Herrington (Sara) of North Carolina; two nephews and three nieces, Drew, Natalie (Coleton), Matthew, Kate and Madison. He was preceded in death by his baby brother, Matthew David Herrington; paternal grandparents, John and Nannie Herrington of New Albany, MS and his maternal grandparents, Andy and Peggy Morris of Boca Raton, FL. A service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 11th at Pinecrest Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rhett Carson and Rev. Gary Letchworth officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Serving as honorary pallbearers are: Mark Herrington, Drew Holton, Dan and Matthew Martin, Charlie Anderson, Dick Ogden and Andy Morris. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reformed Evangelistic Fellowship, PO Box 847, Bristol, TN 37621, www. Refglobal.org or to Presbyterian Church in America to North American Chaplain Ministry, https://pcamna.org
