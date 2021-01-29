Dorothy Mae Hill, 70, died on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County in New Albany. She was born May 24, 1950 to the late Russell and Jane McMinn Hill. She was a retired school librarian and educator, having retired from Potts Camp School. She was a published writer, having had some of her work published in Chicken Soup For The Christian Woman's Soul. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Graveside services were held at 10:00a.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Marshall County. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by three daughters, Beth Hill, Rebecca Hill and Fay McCullar; two brothers, Bobby Bishop and David Hill; and six grandchildren: Alexis Pegram-Clark, Russell Pegram, Anthony Westmoreland, Zoe Hill, Hunter McCullar and Ian McCullar. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
