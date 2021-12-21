G.A. Hill, 79, departed this life on December 20, 2021. He was born September 16, 1942 to Homer Hill and Sylvia Pannell Hill. He married the love of his life, Helen Messer, in 1968 and together they raised one son and two daughters. He was a family man and loved his family and treasure all the time they spent together. Mr. Hill's hobbies included gardening, riding his four-wheeler. He is of the Baptist faith. Services for Mr. Hill will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 12:00 noon, with Bro. Marty Merritt officiating. A visitation will be the same day from 10:00am till the start of the service at 12:00 noon. Both at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Keownville Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Helen Hill; two daughters, Tracy Tutor (Josh), and Amy Clayton (Eric); one son, Andy Hill (Pam); two sisters, Winnie Mae Grisham (Joe) and Betty Jean Chapman (Stevie); eight grandchildren, Brittany Hall (Matt), Kyle Hill, Maddox Tutor, John Clayton, Landyn Tutor, Dawson Tutor, Karson Tutor and Mallie Kate Tutor; and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
