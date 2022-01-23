- Helen Messer Hill, 73, departed this life on January 22, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born July 27, 1948 to Chester Messer and Mary Edith Messer. In 1968 she Married GA Hill and together they raised one son and two daughters. She loved her family and cherished all the time they spent together. Mrs. Hill's hobbies included camping, gardening, and spending time with her family. She believed in the Baptist faith and lived a fulfilling Christian life. Services for Mrs. Hill will be Tuesday, January 25th, at 11:00a.m., with Bro Marty Merritt officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 24th, 6-8p.m. and Tuesday, January 25, 10-11a.m. Both events will take place at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Keownville Cemetery. Untied is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by one son, Andy Hill (wife Pam); two daughters, Tracy Tutor (Josh), and Amy Clayton (Eric); six sisters, Mary Linda Roberts (Kenneth), Cathy Hall (Mike), Sherry Smith (Nicki), Brenda Watts(Donald), Annette Hudson and Vicki Dillard; eight grandchildren, Brittany Hall (Matt), Kyle Hill< Landyn Tutor, Dawson Tutor, Karson Tutor, Mallie Kate Tutor, Maddox Tutor, and John Clayton; and three great grandchildren, Avery Hall, Reese Hall, and Rylee Hall. She is preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers, Gary Lynn Messer, Chester Messer, Jr. and David Messer. Pallbearers are: Paul Roberts, Michael Hall, Brandon Messer, Tony Hudson, Greg Allred, and Joey Dillard. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
