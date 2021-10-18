Florence, SC...... Anne Nowlin Ingram age 87, wife of the late Rev. E.W. Ingram passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021. Mrs. Ingram was born in New Albany, MS, a daughter of the late Charlie and Birdie Nowlin. She was a graduate of Blue Mountain College. Mrs. Ingram taught Weekday Religious Education in Halifax, VA, where she met her husband, Rev. Everett Walter Ingram, Jr. She also taught 9th Grade English at Holmes Bible College and Special Education at Pineland Training School in Columbia, SC. Her greatest joy was rearing her children and serving beside her husband while he pastored various churches throughout South Carolina, Ohio and Georgia. She served as Great lakes Superintendent and also Great Lakes Conference Women's Auxiliary President for 6 years as well as in various capacities in both conference and local work. She was predeceased by her husband. "Dut", her son- in- law, Rick Tate, her granddaughter, Nikki Price, and her niece, Yvonne Ingram. Surviving are: her daughter, Cindy Tate of Waverly, TN; two sons, Walt Ingram (Diane) of Hendersonville, NC and David Ingram (Kathy) of Florence, SC; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday from Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 until 3:00 PM Wednesday. Memorials may be sent to Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
