Tony M. Kirk, 64, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Jackson-Madison City General Hospital in Jackson, TN. He was born July 30, 1954 in Union County to Maybellene Montgomery Kirk and the late Kennell Kirk. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Jeremy Huey officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery. United Funeral Service will be in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Margie Kirk; two daughters, Amy Jackson (Jason) Falkner and Melissa Huddleston (Mike) of Blue Mountain; his mother, Maybellene Kirk; two sisters, Sylvia Jackson (Richard) and Michelle Jefferies (Russ) both of Nesbit, MS; four grandchildren: Morgan Jackson, Dalton Kirk, Cole Jackson and Preston Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Kennell Kirk and a brother, Terry Kirk. Pallbearers will be Morgan Jackson, Cole Jackson, Brandon Jefferies, Andrew Esan, Allan Simmons, Tommy Kirk and Kenny Kirk. Honorary pallbearers will be Dalton Kirk and Preston Jackson. Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
