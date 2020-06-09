Barbara Nell House Leggett, 87, passed away Sunday morning, May 31, 2020 at the Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Graveside services are 2 P.M. Tuesday, June 2 at Oakridge cemetery in Clarksdale with Rev. Scott Wright and Rev. Danny Smith officiating. Barbara was born on May 29, 1933 in Tallahatchie County to Ervin Monroe and Arrahbelle House. She grew up in Vance and attended Tutwiler School. She was a member of the first graduating class of West Tallahatchie High School. Barbara met Lamar in in junior high school where they became sweethearts. They were married June 14,1953 after Lamar graduated from Ole Miss. She remained in Marks while Lamar served in the U.S Army. Upon his return, they moved to Oxford while Lamar completed his Master's degree, then on to Sumner, Webb and Tutwiler. Barbara has been a Greenwood resident since 1973. She was a bank teller at The Marks Bank, Bank of Sumner, Grenada Banking System, and Sunburst Bank before retiring in1995 from Sunburst Bank, now known as Regions. She was an active member of St. John's United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden, cooking, and mostly spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Arrahbelle House. Mrs. Leggett is survived by her husband of sixty six years, Lamar Leggett; one son, Ed Leggett (Brenda) of New Albany; three daughters, Helen Russell (Philip) of Brandon; LaNelle Weems (Bill) of Brandon, Lessie Love (Jay) of Atlanta, GA ; a brother, Harold House (Margaret) of Natchez; two sisters, Mona Long (Al) of San Antonio, TX and Sally Smith (late Rev. Jack Smith) of Grenada; 8 grandchildren, Carley Cryer (Justin) of Baton Rouge, LA, Andrew Russell (Mollie) of Jackson, Matthew Weems (Tiffany) of Nashville, TN Morgan Weems (Morgan) of Brandon, Haley Guntharp (Harvey) of New Albany, Trey Leggett of New Albany, Lauren Love of Atlanta, GA and Jack Love of Atlanta, GA; and five great grandchildren, Anderson Cryer and Arrahbella Cryer both of Baton Rouge, LA , Grayden Guntharp and Colton Guntharp both of New Albany and Eloise Weems of Brandon. She is also survived by host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pallbearers will be Andrew Russell, Justin Cryer, Matthew Weems, Trey Leggett, Harvey Guntharp, Jimbo Griffin. Honorary pallbearers will be Morgan Weems and Jack Love. Memorials may be made to Children's Hospital of Mississippi, Office of Development, 2500 North State St., Jackson, MS 39216, St. John's United Methodist Church 1001 Grand Blvd, Greenwood, MS 38930, or the charity of donor's choice. An online guestbook may be signed at www.greenwooddeltafh.com. Greenwood Delta Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
