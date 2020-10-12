Linda L. Kimmons born to Iomia Kimmons and Augusta Hill on October 1, 1950, in New Albany, Mississippi, and mother to MaQuon Kimmons passed away and has joined her parents and son after a brief illness on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
A celebration of Linda's life was held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Racine, Wisconsin. The in-person and virtual celebration was provided by Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory in Racine, Wisconsin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.