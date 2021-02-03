Lindsey - Margaret "JoJo" Lindsey age 83 of Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021. A private graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Gwinnett Memorial Park. Mrs. Lindsey retired from the Bank of New Albany as a branch manager. She was an active member of her church and choir. Loving God and people is her testimony. She was preceded in death by her parents, James & Lillian Hale; husband of 50 years, Robert U. Lindsey, in 2007; and son, Marcus Lindsey in 2014. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Cindy & Chris Tully, Jasper, GA; son, Murray Tate, Alpharetta, GA; sister, Kathy Carson, MS; grandchildren, Haley & John Dottley; Robert & Leslie Tate; Reece Tate; Ryan Tate; great grandchildren, Lilly Tate, Maddox Tate, Reagan Dottley; L.J. Dottley; aunt, Margie Chipman, TN; many very close friends and several nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to your favorite charity. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.