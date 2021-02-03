Lindsey - Margaret "JoJo" Lindsey age 83 of Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021. A private graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Gwinnett Memorial Park. Mrs. Lindsey retired from the Bank of New Albany as a branch manager. She was an active member of her church and choir. Loving God and people is her testimony. She was preceded in death by her parents, James & Lillian Hale; husband of 50 years, Robert U. Lindsey, in 2007; and son, Marcus Lindsey in 2014. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Cindy & Chris Tully, Jasper, GA; son, Murray Tate, Alpharetta, GA; sister, Kathy Carson, MS; grandchildren, Haley & John Dottley; Robert & Leslie Tate; Reece Tate; Ryan Tate; great grandchildren, Lilly Tate, Maddox Tate, Reagan Dottley; L.J. Dottley; aunt, Margie Chipman, TN; many very close friends and several nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to your favorite charity. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

