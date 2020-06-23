Marilyn "Kay" Little-Rice, 66, of Germantown, TN, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born at Ft Benning, GA, on December 4, 1953 to James M. Little and Barbara Earlene Henry, and was a graduate of Tech High School. She was employed with Adams Insurance in Memphis, TN as an Insurance Producer for the last 15 years. Kay was a band mother and loved gardening and flowers. She was also an avid genealogy buff and loved her insurance work. Kay was an avid supporter of various veterans' organizations and was most recently the treasurer for VFW Auxiliary Post 5066 in Collierville, TN. Kay is survived by her loving companion, Tom Rogers, her daughter, Shelly Rice; son, Jason Rice (Amanda); grandchildren, Madeline and Matthew Rice; mother, Barbara Little, siblings, Marlon Little, Nancy Powers (David), Eddie Little and Jon Little; nieces, April Powers and Marla Wilbanks;. She was preceded in death by her father, James Little. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9am to 10am at Family Funeral Care with the service to follow at 10am. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Memphis, TN.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.