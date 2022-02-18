Virginia Geneva Robbins Manning, 90, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North MS in Oxford. She was born August 9, 1931 in Union County to Byron F. Robbins and Lettie R. Rutledge Robbins. She was a beautician and a cafeteria worker at West Union School. She enjoyed crocheting and loved working word puzzles. A graveside service will be held at 1:00p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Mark Jones officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by a son, Randy Manning and his wife, Teresa of Etta. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Hubert Clay Manning. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

