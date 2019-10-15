Carol Leigh Mayo, 73, died October 10, 2019, at her residence. She was born August 22, 1946, in Ecru, the daughter of Vernon and Ruby Leigh Stepp. Her husband, Don Mayo, preceded her in death on December 28, 2016. Carol was a member of Keownville Baptist Church and was a retired dispatcher. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and attending sports events that involved her children and grandchildren. A graveside service was held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Sand Springs Cemetery, with Brother Randy Bynum officiating. Survivors include her daughter, Tracy Mitchell (Greg) of New Albany; two sons, Shannon Mayo (Mendi) of New Albany and Matthew Mayo (Terri) of Madison; two brothers, Danny Stepp (Pam) and Lonnie Stepp (Vickie) all of Belmont; three sisters, Diane Mason (Larry) of Ashland, Cecelia McDonald (Billy) of Ingomar, and Sherrie Lumpkin (Harold) of Mumford, Tennessee; twelve grandchildren, Easton Hall, Elleigh Hall, Claudia Mayo, Mary Claire Mayo, Maggie Mayo, Aubrey Bryant, Alexis Mayo, Addison Mayo, Owen Mayo, Marlee Kate Mayo, Gavin Mitchell and Garen Mitchell; and two great-grandchildren, Rigley and Swayze Hall. Condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.

