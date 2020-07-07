Richard Larkin McAllister, 74, son of the late Roy and Virginia Knox McAllister, died suddenly on June 4, 2020 at his home in Twenty-Nine Palms, California. He was born on June 2, 1946. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at New Albany City Cemetery.

