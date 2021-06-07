- William Dale McCuiston, 55, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. He was born on July 20, 1965 in Ackerman, MS to Carolyn Wise McCuiston and the late William Danny McCuiston. He had worked at Metal Impact before his health declined. He was a member of Myrtle Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 10:00a.m. until service time at 11:00a.m. at United Funeral Service with Bro. Doug Wise and Bro. Eugene Stockstill officiating. A graveside service will be at 3:00p.m. Friday at New Greensboro Cemetery in Webster County. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Wise McCuiston; a sister, Susan McCuiston Green; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Willard McCuiston; and several nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, William Danny McCuiston; a sister, Sharon Renae McCuiston; a brother, Tim McCuiston; and a great niece, Steely Kate Ray. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
