Auzie L. McNeely, 77, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was born in Arkansas to Auzie and Allene McNeely. He graduated from Myrtle High School in 1965. On December 25, 1965, he married Betty Jennings. He worked for many years at Futorian Furniture Factory and retired from Masterbilt Products. He was a member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church. He was a Mason and a member of the Amos Dorman Lodge in Myrtle, Mississippi. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and vacationing with his family. He is survived by his wife of fifty six years, Betty; his daughters, DeAnn Massengill (Thomas) of New Albany, and Andi Thompson (Aaron Nanney) of Myrtle; three grandchildren, Andrew Massengill, Preslee Nanney, and Benton Nanney. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Louise Allen. Visitation will be from 1:00 P. M. until 3:00 P. M. and the service will be at 3:00 P. M. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Glenfield Funeral Home. Reverend Bobby Butler and Reverend Robert Walker will officiate. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Pall bearers will be David Garrison, James Smith, Thomas Massengill, Andrew Massengill, Aaron Nanney, Benton Nanney, and Mike Allen. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Old Oak Grove Baptist Church or the Baptist Children's Village.
