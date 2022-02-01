Marianne Gentry Morgan, 88, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Lakeview Place- Alzheimer Facility in Mantachie. She was born September 17, 1933 in New Albany to Enoch Smith Gentry and Annie Mae King Gentry McGraw. She was a preciously loved wife, mother and grandmother. She graduated from Memphis School of Commerce and worked for many years at United Funeral Service Business Office. She was a faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where she served as a discipleship training teacher, a Children's Bible drill instructor and a WMU member and director. She was a gracious hostess to visiting preachers and their families. She enjoyed the arts and was a member of the Tallahatchie Arts Council. She was a great cook and also an avid collector of cookbooks. Everything she cooked was great, but her pecan pies were especially a hit at all events and a very appreciated gift to the recipient. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Bro. Dean Timbes and Bro. Charlie Davis officiating. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Herbert A. Morgan; their daughter, Sherri Robbins and husband, Barry Robbins; and two grandsons, Walter Morgan Robbins of Sherman, TX and Dr. Wesley Alan Robbins of Greenville, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Hillcrest Building Fund, Craig Foley Scholarship or Halos Special Needs Ministry, all in care of Hillcrest Baptist Church, New Albany, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 12:00p.m. until service time at Hillcrest Baptist Church. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
