Marilyn Evonne Bennett Nichols, 83, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County in New Albany. She was born on February 5, 1939 in Tishomingo County to Francis Moore Bennett and Essie Cora Hubbard Bennett. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and collecting porcelain dolls. She and her husband, James, loved traveling, especially to Branson or Nashville. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of New Albany. She was a much loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed by all who loved her. Visitation will be Monday, September 19, 2022 from 10:00a.m. until funeral service time at 11:00a.m. at United Funeral Service with Pastor Cary Hughes officiating. Burial will be at East Prentiss Cemetery in Prentiss County. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by her husband, James Marlin Nichols of New Albany; two daughters, Kathy Parsons (Don) of Alabaster, AL and Donna Garner (Jerry) of Kossuth, MS; one sister, Jo Ann Gray of Fulton, MS; two brothers, Keith Bennett (Gladys) of Dennis, MS and Bryson Bennett (Lena) of Grays Lake, IL; four grandchildren: Laura Hughes (Cary), Anna Katherine Franklin (Trent), Ben Garner (Hannah) and Amanda Balof (Joe Mitch); and eleven great grandchildren: Mirra Grace Hughes, Brock Hughes, Sylvie Franklin, Riggins Franklin, Marleigh Garner, Calli Garner, Briley Garner, Mollie Voyles, Avery Garner, John Balof and Lucy Balof. She was preceded in death by her parents and six of her siblings, Bessie Leathers, Beatrice Bostick, J.W. Bennett, Rachel Lotz, Reba Harris and Rita Bennett. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
