Clyde E. Nolen, Sr.

Clyde E. Nolen Sr., 81, a Baptist minister, of Ashland, Mississippi died peacefully on May 11, 2020. Burial was at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. He was born November 13, 1938 in Memphis, Tn. On August 5, 1962 he married the love of his life, Sara West of Benton County MS. He departs leaving his sweet, loving, and faithful wife of 57 years, Sara. He precedes his children: Deanna Rasmussen (Jay) of Danville, Indiana; Clyde E. Nolen Jr (Maria) of Meridian, Mississippi; Eva Edmonds of Avon, Indiana; John Nolen of Ashland, Mississippi; David Nolen (Yolanda) of Millington, Tennessee; and Reina Nolen of Hickory Flat, Mississippi. He also precedes 2 great granddaughters, 7 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, and 5 nephews and 6 nieces.

