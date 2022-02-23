Myrtle-Nellie Beatrice Rodgers Page, 82, departed this life on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She was born December 2, 1939, to William Rodgers and Opal Lee Rodgers. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was her happy place. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Services for Mrs. Page will be Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 3:00pm at Northside Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Rodgers officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00pm till the start of the service at 3:00pm. Burial will be at Martintown Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Arthur Page, two daughters, Debbie Swords (Chris) and Diane Andrews, two sisters, Patricia Yates and Judy Owens of New Albany, and two brothers, Eddie Rodgers and Allen Rodgers also of New Albany, six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Bob Andrews, one son, Bobby Andrews, three sisters, and two brothers. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
