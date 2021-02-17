Mr. James Albert Pierce, 87, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 13, 2021, in New Albany, MS. A private burial will take place in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Born in Columbia, MS to the late Ellis and Gertrude Singley Pierce, Mr. Pierce served in the United States Army. He was a retired Construction Manager for Hill Brother's Construction. James enjoyed fishing, hunting, vegetable gardening and bird watching. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Hillman Pierce, Bobby Earl Pierce and Henry Pierce. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sarah Bishop Pierce of New Albany, MS; four daughters, Breeze Alford and her husband, Vernon, of Tylertown, MS, Laura Pierce of New Albany, MS, Linda Pierce of Pearl River, LA and Tosh Pierce of New Albany, MS; two sons, Jim Pierce of Leesburg, VA and Pat Pierce of New Albany, MS; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
