Mary Hazel (Pickens) Pitts, 97, left this earth to be with the Lord on March 2, 2022. She was born in New Albany, Mississippi, to James Frank Pickens and Olga Mae (Elder) Pickens. She married Malcom Francis Pitts in 1944 during World War II when Malcom served in the U.S. Navy. They later moved to Memphis where she worked as a secretary at the University of Tennessee. She loved Jesus, family, friends, genealogy, Duke basketball, gardening, playing cards, crocheting, traveling--including two trips to the Holy Land--and playing the piano. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband Malcom after 65 years of marriage; her parents; her sister, Mabel Pickens Downs; her brothers, Ralph, Rayburn, and Paul Pickens, and Shand Tillman. She is survived by her two children, Douglas Lynn (Margaret) Pitts of Leawood, Kansas, and Rita Ann Pitts Jones of Memphis; her five grandchildren, Cherie (Jim) Leiker, Todd (Angela) Pitts, Scott (Julie) Pitts, Trey (Dee Dee) Pitts, and Brandon (Shari) Jones; 11 great-grandchildren; 6 step-great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Helen (Pickens) Lazzarini of Nashville. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the BrightFocus Foundation for Alzheimer's Disease Research. Visitation will take place at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN on Friday,March 18, 2022 from 10:30am until 11:30am with the service following at 11:30.
