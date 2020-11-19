1928-2020 CAMP VERDE, Ariz. - Dorman Raines, of Camp Verde, Ariz., age 92, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. He was the son of Jack and Minnie Stanton Raines of Potts Camp, Miss. His son, Lloyd "Pete" preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, of 43 years, Vivian; son, David; three daughters, Debi, Donna and Sharon; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Durl of Batesville, Mississippi and his sister, MaryAnn Loper of North Carolina. He was a member of the U.S. Army Air Force and, with the GI Bill, earned his associate degree. Later in classes throughout his life he earned more credits toward an engineering degree. He started Raines Technologies in Tempe, Ariz., and received several patients for his innovative ideas and computer controls for semiconductor equipment and the food industry. The governor of Arizona invited Dorman and Vivian to join the Arizona State Delegation as it toured Asia promoting business for Arizona. Dorman enjoyed never ending studies about geography, geology, people, places and politics. He kept himself physically and mentally active, worked hard, went to church and bible studies and exercised daily - even severe heart A-fib never held him back. Dorman and Vivian traveled all over the world including years in their RV in the USA, Canada and Alaska. After retirement, he became the family genealogist and did genealogy studies for other people. Dorman will be buried in the Bethlehem church cemetery in Potts Camp, Miss. Services are pending due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
